Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Sells 4,490 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. trimmed its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust comprises 2.2% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Silver Trust worth $16,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,494,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,089,000 after acquiring an additional 213,612 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,527,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,684,000 after buying an additional 226,510 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after buying an additional 879,524 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,521,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

SLV traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $21.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,581,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,556,621. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

