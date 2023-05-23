Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. cut its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.2 %

J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.42. The stock had a trading volume of 140,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,750. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.84. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.18.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

