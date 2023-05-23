River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,545 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.71. 20,615,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,225,236. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average of $44.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $218.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.