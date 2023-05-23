River Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock traded up $1.84 on Tuesday, hitting $233.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,704. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.08. The firm has a market cap of $172.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.