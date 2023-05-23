River Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.57. 7,042,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,789,344. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $127.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $742,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 665,462 shares worth $29,332,239. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

