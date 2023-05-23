River Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DE traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $359.71. The stock had a trading volume of 591,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $384.47 and its 200 day moving average is $409.67. The firm has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.91.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

