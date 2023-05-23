River Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,326,000 after buying an additional 686,514 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,181,000 after acquiring an additional 616,973 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,770 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,679,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,048,000 after buying an additional 109,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,064,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,844,000 after purchasing an additional 57,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on COF. Odeon Capital Group cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF stock traded up $3.61 on Tuesday, reaching $103.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,417. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $128.95. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also

