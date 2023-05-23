River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 39.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 18.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Lam Research by 51.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $9.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $575.78. 386,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,399. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $517.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.70. The company has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $600.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.10.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

