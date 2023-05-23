River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.91 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,276,000 after buying an additional 884,513 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,610,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,049,000 after buying an additional 70,416 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 56.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,315,000 after buying an additional 440,230 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000,000 after buying an additional 178,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.58.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,010. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -698.03%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Stories

