River Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 801 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,033 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.1% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $5.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,416,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,713. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31. The stock has a market cap of $124.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.40.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

