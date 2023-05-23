River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,917 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 379.7% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 255,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,136,000 after acquiring an additional 202,161 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,937,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 410.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 103,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,155,000 after purchasing an additional 83,052 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,231.6% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 46,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 42,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,253,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.14. The stock had a trading volume of 38,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,789. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $237.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

