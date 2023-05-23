River Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IJH stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,583. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95. The company has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.95 and its 200-day moving average is $250.39.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.