Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) is Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises approximately 3.9% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $53,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.50.
Rockwell Automation Price Performance
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.
Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.
Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation
In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,131 shares of company stock worth $905,751. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Rockwell Automation Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.
