Royal Bank of Canada Cuts DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target to $34.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

DXC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.75.

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $24.74 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average is $26.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,540,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,426 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 9,704,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,171,000 after purchasing an additional 57,096 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,333,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,927,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,625,000 after purchasing an additional 232,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DXC Technology by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,151,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,231,000 after acquiring an additional 402,534 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

