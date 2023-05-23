Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $32.44 and last traded at $32.76, with a volume of 336973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.38.

Specifically, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $3,706,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $870,320.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,740,679.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,883,259 shares of company stock valued at $62,378,087. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,951,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,404,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,848,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,154,000 after acquiring an additional 435,591 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 10.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,918,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,468 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,671,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,436,000 after acquiring an additional 246,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,340,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,519,000 after acquiring an additional 220,923 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

