RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives $93.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.10.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RPM International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RPM International news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $985,402.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,606,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $985,402.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,606,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RPM International Stock Down 0.4 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,244,000 after buying an additional 56,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after buying an additional 98,640 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 627,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,767,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 347,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 319,411 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International stock opened at $79.75 on Tuesday. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. RPM International had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

