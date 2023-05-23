Rpo LLC Has $197,000 Stock Position in AvePoint Inc (NASDAQ:AVPTW)

Rpo LLC trimmed its position in AvePoint Inc (NASDAQ:AVPTW – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,313 shares during the period. Rpo LLC’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

AvePoint Price Performance

AvePoint stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.96. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,212. AvePoint Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63.

