Rpo LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Rpo LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,941 shares during the quarter. Rpo LLC owned 0.09% of Pathfinder Acquisition worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFDR. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $490,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 699.1% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 139,816 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 77.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pathfinder Acquisition alerts:

Pathfinder Acquisition Trading Up 17.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFDR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.92. 1,251,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,775. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16.

About Pathfinder Acquisition

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.