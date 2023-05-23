RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Stock Price Up 30%

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Rating) shares traded up 30% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 135,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 428% from the average session volume of 25,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

RTG Mining Stock Up 30.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.62.

About RTG Mining

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Mabilo project located in the Philippines. The company has other explorations projects comprising Chanach, Bunawan, Nalesbitan, Pacific Cordillera, Bhayan, Mawab, and Taguibo, as well as copper-gold Panguna Project located in Region of Bougainville.

