Safe Hits 24 Hour Volume of $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last week, Safe has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $7.58 or 0.00027752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $157.88 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 7.39698083 USD and is down -5.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

