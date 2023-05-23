SALT Price Hits $0.0373 on Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. SALT has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $10,646.75 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SALT has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00025637 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018027 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,131.19 or 0.99971205 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000095 BTC.

SALT (SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02899675 USD and is down -3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $10,819.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

