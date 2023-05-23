Sasco Capital Inc. CT Buys 21,970 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,970 shares during the period. Sysco comprises approximately 2.1% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Sysco were worth $16,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,373,000 after acquiring an additional 709,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,973,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,812,000 after acquiring an additional 448,790 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723,075 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,508,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,288,000 after acquiring an additional 323,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after acquiring an additional 67,948 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SYY traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.89. The company had a trading volume of 403,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,240. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $70.51 and a 52-week high of $88.84.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYY. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.