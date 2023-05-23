Sasco Capital Inc. CT Decreases Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned 0.07% of Triumph Group worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 112.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 121.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Triumph Group news, CEO Daniel J. Crowley bought 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $44,916.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 688,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,771,254.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $109,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,167.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel J. Crowley purchased 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $44,916.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,941 shares in the company, valued at $7,771,254.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $220,475. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Stock Up 0.2 %

TGI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.34. The company had a trading volume of 144,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,788. The firm has a market cap of $802.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.61. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.20.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.11 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

