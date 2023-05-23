Sasco Capital Inc. CT Has $904,000 Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 275,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 210.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 29,763 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 109.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $75.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $717.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.11 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.40%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

Further Reading

