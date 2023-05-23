Sasco Capital Inc. CT Raises Stake in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its position in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,020 shares during the quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Enhabit were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter valued at about $97,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enhabit during the third quarter worth about $77,886,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Enhabit during the third quarter worth about $22,827,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Enhabit during the third quarter worth about $20,566,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Enhabit news, EVP Ronald Leroy Langham, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $119,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,492.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:EHAB traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.79. 97,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,568. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $640.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60. Enhabit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

