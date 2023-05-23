Sasco Capital Inc. CT Sells 1,380 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT cut its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 843,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Aramark accounts for 4.4% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned about 0.32% of Aramark worth $34,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Aramark by 578.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,613,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,038 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,807,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 110.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,402,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,146 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth $68,004,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Aramark by 4,311.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,547,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,890 shares during the period.
ARMK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.81%.
Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.
