Sasco Capital Inc. CT Sells 517,180 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT reduced its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,558,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517,180 shares during the quarter. Vertiv comprises about 2.7% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned 0.41% of Vertiv worth $21,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 74.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,199,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,620,000 after buying an additional 8,208,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after buying an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 559.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,036,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,234 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,149,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 26.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,137,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,350 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Vertiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertiv

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.