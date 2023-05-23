Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,251,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 119,590 shares during the period. Gildan Activewear comprises 2.9% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.70% of Gildan Activewear worth $34,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 255.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:GIL traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 409,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,614. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $702.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 27.41%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.