Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Has $7.99 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,739 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 187,944 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $7,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEM. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.2 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.38. 809,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,283. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

AEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

