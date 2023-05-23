Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Sells 2,904 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,476 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal accounts for about 1.6% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $19,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,100,000 after buying an additional 1,688,352 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,949,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,443,847,000 after buying an additional 262,540 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,686,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,386,867,000 after purchasing an additional 429,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,211,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,196,832,000 after purchasing an additional 464,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 388.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,585,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $87.72. The stock had a trading volume of 255,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,280. The stock has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $110.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.35.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 22.13%. Analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.70.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

