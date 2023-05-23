Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000.

SCHO stock opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $49.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

