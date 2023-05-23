Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,171,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,678 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $52,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 389,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 24,657 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.12. The company had a trading volume of 607,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,595. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $51.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.27.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

