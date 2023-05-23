SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Given Maintains Rating at 22nd Century Group

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at 22nd Century Group in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SciPlay from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SciPlay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SciPlay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

SciPlay stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $19.57. 324,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,341. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.40.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.85 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, analysts predict that SciPlay will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Oquinn sold 5,900 shares of SciPlay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $98,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 9,806.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter worth $31,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in SciPlay by 1,671.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

