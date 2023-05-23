Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $28.53 million during the quarter.

Seanergy Maritime Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SHIP stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Seanergy Maritime Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHIP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Seanergy Maritime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

See Also

