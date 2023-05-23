Secret Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $13.36 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $13.36 million and $2,951.74 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Secret

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00448544 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,436.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

