Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 53,836 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDMT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

Insider Transactions at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $43,386.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,703.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 850,000 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,787,914 shares in the company, valued at $76,606,624. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $43,386.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,703.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,998 shares of company stock valued at $218,636 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 22,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,960. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,976.80% and a negative return on equity of 45.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.