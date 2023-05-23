Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,638,000 after buying an additional 238,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,644,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,309,121,000 after buying an additional 585,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,552,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,609,000 after purchasing an additional 100,077 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Incyte by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,542,000 after acquiring an additional 56,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,086,000 after purchasing an additional 106,900 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INCY traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average of $76.78. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $63.06 and a one year high of $86.29.

Several research analysts have commented on INCY shares. Bank of America cut shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

