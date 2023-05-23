Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 32,577 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,121 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,577 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart Stock Up 0.0 %

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.65. 2,370,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,165,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $400.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.80. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.90 and a 12 month high of $154.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 54.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

