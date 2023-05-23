Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,287 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adelphi Capital LLP bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $577,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 325.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 310,477 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $81,820,000 after acquiring an additional 237,529 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 40,982 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,539 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 233,125 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,955,000 after buying an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,517 shares of company stock worth $4,185,774 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.58. 1,289,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,515. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $298.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.95. The stock has a market cap of $209.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

