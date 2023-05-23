Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $19.52 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 53,218 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.30.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.36. 6,702,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,238,527. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $434.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.69.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

