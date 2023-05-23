Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW traded down $7.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $503.87. The stock had a trading volume of 485,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,822. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $521.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.91, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.70.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,131,910 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.