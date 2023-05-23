Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 316,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $14,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 782,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,639,000 after acquiring an additional 83,049 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 616.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5,559.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,743. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average of $46.31. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $49.33.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

