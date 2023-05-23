Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,018,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,122 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $23,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,313,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,811,000 after purchasing an additional 890,163 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,888,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,712,000 after acquiring an additional 659,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,108,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,161 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,885,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,328,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,934 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $23.03. 6,813,500 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.