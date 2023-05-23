Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 109,890 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,757,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,890 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $170,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AGG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.03. 4,514,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,030,106. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.66.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.