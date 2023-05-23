Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,393 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $31,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.13. 225,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,481. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.45. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $49.17.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

