ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 20,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.70.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,686.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,095 shares of company stock worth $8,131,910 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $509.89 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $521.58. The stock has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.