Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 882 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.5% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $138.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $403.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

