Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for FD Technologies (LON:FDP)

FD Technologies (LON:FDP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,331 ($28.99) target price on shares of FD Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get FD Technologies alerts:

FD Technologies Trading Down 3.8 %

LON FDP traded down GBX 70 ($0.87) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,780 ($22.14). The stock had a trading volume of 37,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,541. The company has a market capitalization of £499.47 million, a PE ratio of 5,235.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,768.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,604.73. FD Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 1,202 ($14.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,385 ($29.66).

About FD Technologies

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FD Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FD Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.