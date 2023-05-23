Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.24) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of LON BEG remained flat at GBX 132 ($1.64) during midday trading on Monday. 709,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 126.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 135.10. Begbies Traynor Group has a 1 year low of GBX 115.50 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 156 ($1.94). The stock has a market cap of £204.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6,600.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.26.

In other news, insider John M. May bought 31,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £37,465.20 ($46,598.51). Insiders own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

