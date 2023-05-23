Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Shares Up 10.6%

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 655,477 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 351,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Sintana Energy Inc, a crude oil and natural gas exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas resources in Colombia. The company's principal assets are private participation interests of 25% unconventional and 100% conventional in the hydrocarbon resources of Valle Medio Magdalena 37 Block, which covers 43,158 gross acres located in the Middle Magdalena Basin.

